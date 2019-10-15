Jennifer Aniston Has Posted Her First Instagram Photo & It’s A Darn Selfie With The 'Friends' Cast!

Earlier this year, Ellen DeGeneres forced Courteney Cox to join Instagram and she instantly became one of our favourite celebrities on the platform, serving up nothing but gold content.

Now, her fellow Friends alum, Jennifer Aniston, has finally joined Instagram and how’s this for a first post?

A DARN SELFIE WITH OUR FAVOURITE FRIENDS:

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”she captioned the post.

You know how hard it must be to get the entire main cast all together?

Or do they just hangout all the time?

I like to think the latter.

Either way, thank you Jennifer Anniston for blessing us with this photo and for finally joining Instagram!

