Jeff Goldblum Just Walked The Runway For Prada At Milan Fashion Week!

He's done it again, and we could not love him more. Jeff Goldblum has walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week for Prada's Fall/Winter 2022 Men's Show!

The 69-year-old Jurassic Park star was given the role of closing the show, and man, there really is no one better.

Take a look at Jeff's runway smoulder here:

Image: Getty Image: Getty

The fashion show, titled Body of Work, and the notes for the show spoke about Prada's men's range being all for meaningful fashion and pieces that make sense.

"Taking theatre and cinema as mirrors of reality, the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada is reimagined by AMO as a stage for action, a representation of a heightened actuality. Actors are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals," it read.

Jeff wasn't the only actor to walk the runway! He was joined by Twin Peaks and Sex and the City star, Kyle MacLachlan who opened the show.

Actor AND runway model. Jeff Goldblum is truly a treasure!

