Jason Momoa "Lucky To Be Alive" After Head-On Collision With Motorbike

Jason Momoa is reportedly recovering after a head-on collision with a motorbike in LA.

A source has told US Weekly that Momoa is "still extremely shaken up by the trauma of it all" and that he "know's he's lucky to be alive."

The crash happened on Sunday, July 24 in Los Angeles when the star was driving on Old Topanga Road where a motorist crossed over a double yellow line, running into his vehicle.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and was treated for minor injuries at Northridge Hospital. The accident is under investigation.

Momoa, however, came out of the accident relatively unscathed. He's even a motorcycle enthusiast, and has just recently dropped his second clothing collaboration with Harley-Davidson!

The star recently posted about the collection to his Instagram with the caption, "So excited to share my second @harleydavidson collection with you all . inspired by my love for vintage bikes and my home. we shot everything while racing in the dirt with my friends filming our new show On The Roam can’t wait for you to see. I hope u enjoy the collection everything looks better dirty. mahalo nui loa harley aloha j"

We're glad both involved in the crash are ok!

