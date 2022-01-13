Jason Mamoa & Lisa Bonet Have Split After 4 Years Of Marriage

Love IS dead! Jason Mamoa and Lisa Bonet have split after 4 years of marriage.

The Aquaman star took to his Instagram to announce the breakup with Lisa, who played Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show.

Mamoa posted the statement as an image and wrote the caption to reflect the image, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."



He continues, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children, What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail ✨ J & L."

Comments on the post have been turned off.

The pair share children, Nakoa-Wolf (13) and Lola (14) and were together for 16 years after meeting in 2005.

