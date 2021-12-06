Jared Leto Transforms Into A Grotesque Vampire In Disturbing New 'Morbius' Clip

Sony Pictures have released an exclusive scene from the upcoming Morbius film and all we can say is… gross.

The clip depicts the ever-gorgeous Jared Leto turning into a grotesque vampire in what must be one of the most disturbing scenes from a comic film to-date.

Catch the clip:

In case you’re out of the loop, Morbius the Living Vampire is a Spider-Man villain who became a creature of the night after attempting to cure a rare blood disease.

It happens to the best of us.

Set to release on January 20, 2022, Morbius will be joining the same cinematic universe as Venom (which may become part of the MCU, depending on what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home).

