Jared Leto Is FINALLY Launching A Beauty Brand

Hollywood's greatest mystery is Jared Leto...the man doesn't age!

But finally, the A-Lister is launching his own beauty brand and we have been dying to know his secret to the fountain of youth.

Want to know all about Jared Leto's beauty brand? Find out more here:

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android