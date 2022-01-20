Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway Star In WeCrashed Series, Telling The Story Of WeWork

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are starring in new Apple TV+ show, WeCrashed, inspired by actual events and the love story at the centre of it all.

WeWork grew from a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion. What happened?

Check out the trailer here:

Jared Leto will be starring as Adam Neumann, Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann, and Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey.

WeCrashed will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on 18 March, 2022 with the first three episodes. We'll then get eps weekly every Friday.

