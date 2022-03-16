Japan Rocked By Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Tremor

Residents in Japan's north-east regions were rocked by a 7.3 magnitude earthquake, sparking a Tsunami alert for parts of the country.

A man in his 60s died after falling off a building in the city of Soma in Fukushima, with reports at least 80 people were injured by falling debris in the quake.

The tremor began around 11:30 pm local time overnight, leaving millions of homes and properties without power.

It hit the coast of Fukushima, around 275 km from Tokyo City, reaching a depth of 36 miles below sea.

The tremor had been felt in Tokyo, as buildings and vehicles aggressively swayed.

Japan's air force reportedly sent out fighter jets south of the region most-impacted, attempting to collect information on damage assessment from Japan's biggest quake in 11 years.

The East Japan railway service suspended most of its network for safety reasons, yet has now resumed.

Fumio Kishida, the prime minister, said the government promises to aid in rescue and relief operations after the damage assessment

"Please first take action to save your life," Kishida tweeted. "We are doing our utmost in rescue operations and putting people’s lives first".

The PM added that residents should expect aftershake tremors over the next 48 hours.

