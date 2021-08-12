Jamie Spears Agrees To Step Down As Daughter Britney's Conservator

There's been a monumental decision made for the 'Free Britney' movement! Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as her conservator "when the time is right".

TMZ reports legal documents have revealed Mr Spears wants to work with the court to help transition away from being in charge of her estate. Let's just say, there's no better time than NOW!

In legal documents filed by Jamie Spears, he debates whether it's in Britney's best interests to step down.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate, and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," it said.

Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart told TMZ they are still disappointed at the attacks on Britney.

"We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognise that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others," he said. If one thing is for sure, they're not letting Jamie go lightly! Telling TMZ they're going to be investigating Jamie Spears. "We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately," Rosengart said. Jamie Spears has held the position of conservator for Britney Spears' estate since 2008. All we can say is we're SO happy for Britney, but there's still a long way to go #FREEBRITNEY!

