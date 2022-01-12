Jamie Lynn Spears Comes Clean About Her Involvement In Britney's Conservatorship

It’s been a big 12 months for the Spears family, with the issue of Britney’s conservatorship throwing the pop star and her father into the spotlight.

But what about the rest of the family?

Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn (Zoey 101 star and author of Things I Should Have Said) has broken her silence and revealed her side of the story during an appearance on Good Morning America.

During the tell-all interview, Jamie Lynn insisted she wasn’t knowingly involved in the conservatorship, which came into effect when she was 17 years old and facing motherhood.

“I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby… I understand just as little about [the conservatorship] then as I do now,” she explained.

Despite posts from Britney slamming her younger sister, Jamie Lynn says the love is still there, going as far as to brand herself as Britney’s ‘biggest supporter’.

“I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position now.”

However, things might not be as clean-cut as they seem, with The Sun reporting Spears slams her megastar sister in her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said.

For the sake of the Spears family, we really hope they can sort it out.

