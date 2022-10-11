Jamie Lee Curtis Wants To Team Up With Lindsay Lohan For A 'Freaky Friday' Sequel

It’s been almost 20 years since the cult-classic’s release, but Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t ready to say goodbye to Freaky Friday!

During a recent stop on her Halloween Ends press tour, the 63-year-old Hollywood icon said she’s ‘wide open’ to the idea of returning for a sequel to Disney’s 2003 hit!

As if that wasn’t exciting enough in its own right, Curtis went on to elaborate that she wants Lindsay Lohan to return as her character’s daughter, before revealing how she’d expect the plot to pan out.

“[Lindsay’s] just made a Christmas movie, I believe, and she got married… Bring it! Let me be the grandma, let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon.”

Disney, please, make this happen!

While it may appear to have been stated as a joke, it’s worth mentioning that Curtis has recently worked with the House of Mouse for their Haunted Mansion reboot (slated to be released next August), so maybe it’s not totally out of the question?!

