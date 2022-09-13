Jamie Lee Curtis To Play Madame Leota In All-Star 'Haunted Mansion' Reboot

The Disneyland ride may be over 50 years old, but the Haunted Mansion hasn’t lost its charm!

Disney have revealed their long-awaited Haunted Mansion reboot is nearing completion, boasting an all-star cast and an early 2023 release date.

Rosario Dawson (Zombieland: Double Tap), LaKeith Stanfield (Straight Outta Compton), Owen Wilson (Marley & Me), Danny DeVito (Matilda), Jared Leto (Morbius), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act) make up the movie’s core cast and we’re honestly shook by how much star-power they’ve pulled for a movie based on a theme park attraction!

Just to clarify: the 2003 Eddie Murphy-led movie-of-the-same-name was epic, but this is something else!

The film was originally announced in 2010 and was set to be written/produced by Guillermo del Toro (Shape of Water/Hellboy), but the script was found to be too disturbing for a family audience.

After seemingly spending ten years in Development Hell, the project was revived with a screenplay by Katie Dippold (Parks and Recreation) and direction from Justin Simien (Dear White People).

Disney’s Haunted Mansion is expected to hit theatres from March 10, 2023.

