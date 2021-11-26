James Blunt Discusses His Hit Song He Actually Hates

James Blunt wrote OK for his 2017 album The Afterglow, after being teamed with writer Steve Mac who'd just come off the success of working on Ed Sheeran's Shape of You.

However Blunt was unhappy with OK and told his record label he didn't want it on the album.

Then this tale takes an unexpected twist! Listen to James retell it below...

And here's the song in question!

