Jake Gyllenhaal has finally broken his silence on Taylor Swift's All Too Well from her Red album!

The song was released as a 10-minute version for the updated version of the 2012 Red album, and includes some very telling lyrics, seemingly aimed at Jake

"They say all's well that ends well, but I'm in a new hell every time. You double-cross my mind. You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine. And that made me want to die," Taylor sings.

Other new lyrics include, "And I was never good at telling jokes but the punchline goes: 'I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age," the lyrics said.

Now, Gyllenhaal has finally addressed the song in a new interview with Esquire, saying, "It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."

He also spoke about cyberbullying (like when Swift's fans come for him), "At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name. That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can—or should, even—take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world."

As for if he's listened to the new version of All Too Well, Jake simply responded with "No."

Interestingly enough, Jake seemed to troll Taylor back in January with a photo shoot for W Mag for their 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, where Gyllenhaal featured alongside 34 other actors.

He wore a red button-down shirt and red heart-shaped sunglasses. So how does that relate to Taylor? Well, she wore identical sunglasses in her music video for 22.

But let's not give you the BIGGEST piece of information, which was the original caption to Jake's Taylor Swift-themed photo shoot. W Magazine had the caption, "Red: Jake's Version"..but it has since been changed *screams*

