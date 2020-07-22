Jake Ellis Addresses Whether He Got Back Together With Megan Marx After Leaving Paradise

This morning on the show, Bachelor In Paradise participant, Jake Ellis, spoke to the Hit Network's Keeshia and revealed if he got back with Megan Marx after leaving Paradise.

We saw Jake voluntarily leave Paradise last night after revealing he was still in love with BIP alumni, Megan Marx. This is something out of a romantic film - my heart can't take it!

It's been a hot minute since filming wrapped, so we need to know if they got back together! Pls, give us some hope.

Did Jake get his love story with Megan in the end?! Find out below!

Missed the show? Here's what Jake had to say about the possibility of getting back with Megan:

