Jakara Anthony Breaks Through To Win Gold At Beijing Games

23-year old Uni Student Jakara Anthony has won Gold in the skiing moguls event at the Beijing Games, ending a 12-year drought for Australia at the Winter events.

The Cairns youngster delivered a flawless performance in the final, making her just the sixth ever Winter gold medallist and the first since Torah Bright and Lydia Lassila in Vancouver 2010.

Anthony couldn't hide her pure elation after achieving the milestone on the mountain top!

"it's really incredible to know all the hard work I've been putting in to my skiing career is really paying off," Anthony said.

"I'm just lost for words."

Former Australian skier and now-mentor Peter Forras spoke on Anthony becoming the first Aussie to win the slope event.

"We were on the edge of our seat, but she kept delivering run after run," Forras said.

"Just incredible, the whole place erupted when she did it in the final."

It was a cherry on top for our Aussie hopefuls, capping off a record day at the Winter event after St Kilda snowboarder Tess Coady won Bronze in the slop style event.

