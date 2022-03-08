JackJumpers Deny Conflict Of Interest With State Government

Concerns were raised within state parliament over alleged conflict of interest between the NBL's newest team the Tasmania JackJumpers and a former MP.

The matter was taken to the House of Assembly four days ago, surrounding the dealings of former Sports Minister Jane Howlett and club CEO Simon Brookhouse.

JackJumpers owner Larry Kestelman and CEO Simon Brookhouse said in a joint statement that sponsor payments were dealt with and supervised by government departments.

"There has been speculation in Tasmanian parliament and various media outlets that there is a conflict of interest between the organisation and the Tasmanian Government. The Tasmania JackJumpers wish to be clear that this is not the case," the statement said.

"The Sponsorship Agreement between Tasmania JackJumpers (Tasmania Basketball Pty Ltd) and The Crown in Right of Tasmania (on behalf of the Department of State Growth) is dated July 1, 2020 and was signed on behalf of the club by Larry Kestelman and on behalf of the Tasmanian Government by Premier Peter Gutwein.

"As previously stated, the funding negotiations commenced with previous Premier, Will Hodgman and were concluded with current Premier, Peter Gutwein."

Kestelman denied any wrongdoings involving Ms Howlett, who was removed from the Premier's Portfolio on February 17.

He added that rumours the club had received $100m in extra funding was "untrue".

"This funding too was negotiated by Mr Kestelman directly with the former Premier Will Hodgman and current Premier Peter Gutwein," the JackJumpers said in a statement.

"The milestone reporting for this funding is directly with the Department of State Growth.

"At no point has the Department of Sport and Recreation had any oversight of this funding."

