Jackie Woodburne Shares The Inside Scoop On Miraculous 'Neighbours' Revival

Susan Kennedy has got the goods

Just months after Australia mourned the loss of its longest-running soap opera, Neighbours is coming back, baby!

Jackie Woodburne (better known to fans as Susan Kennedy) joined the Hit Network to confirm which characters will be returning for the revival, before speculating how the show will change now that it’s with Amazon.

