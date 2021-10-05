Jack Vidgen Reflects On Being The Most Adorable Kebab Around

Ahead of tonight's finale

Article heading image for Jack Vidgen Reflects On Being The Most Adorable Kebab Around

via Network 10

Real talk; was anyone really surprised when Jack Vidgen’s mug emerged from The Masked Singer’s Kebab?

The Australian music legend joined the Hit Network to talk about his time on the show, how he feels about leaving before tonight's finale, and what it was that made Dannii Minogue storm off the stage.

Catch the full chat with our favourite Middle Eastern cuisine before watching The Masked Singer finale, 7:30 tonight on Channel 10:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

21 hours ago

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs