Jack Beasley's Teenage Killer Denied Shorter Sentence

The teenage killer of Jack Beasley has had his request at a reduced jail sentenced denied in a Queensland court today.

Jack Beasley was killed after being stabbed in the chest at age 17 by a group of teenagers in Surfers Paradise in December of 2019.

The teenager found guilty of the crime, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to murder and two counts of committing malicious acts.

The teen is obligated to serve at least 70 percent of his sentence.

Jack’s killer today appealed to reduce his sentence from seven years to five years which would see the teen released before the age of 21.

The teen’s barrister Andrew Hoare claimed that special circumstances surrounding his client’s crime should be taken into account due to his lack of criminal history and potential for rehabilitation.

Despite Hoare’s claims, a panel of three judges denied the appeal.

The appeal comes after Jack’s Law was approved in parliament, allowing police the power to search people for weapons both on public transport and in nightlife precincts.

The new legislation came into effect on Jack’s birthday.

