Jacinda Ardern Reveals Plan For New Zealand's Border Reopening

New Zealand is scrapping quarantine rules for double vaccinated Kiwi's coming from Australia, PM Jacinda Ardern confirmed as part of the grand reopening.

Eligible travellers will be allowed to fly across the ditch later this month, the phased reopening will begin from February 27.

The incomers can bypass managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ), but will still be required to isolate at home for up to 10 days.

New Zealand's border reopening plan was originally proposed in November, but was forced to be postponed following the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in Australia.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister set-out a five-step plan to reconnect New Zealand to the world.

"Today I am announcing that fully vaccinated Kiwis and other currently eligible travellers from Australia will be able to travel to New Zealand from 11:59pm Sunday 27 February, and instead of going into MIQ, will be able to self-isolate," - Jacinda Ardern

"In Step 2, just two weeks later, fully vaccinated New Zealanders and other currently eligible travellers from the rest of the world will also be able to travel into New Zealand without going through MIQ."

The third step will commence in April, inviting non-citizens who hold a visa (such as international students) can also skip the MIQ process.

Step four includes Australian tourists, with July the expected timeframe.

"Step 4 sees the biggest expansion yet, and includes our Australian cousins and all other visitors and business travellers who can normally enter New Zealand without a visa. This stage is likely to begin when we have much larger case numbers than we have now," Ms Ardern said.

The final step begins in October, all other visitors and students who need a New Zealand visa will be included.

The country has faced continued criticism for the strict border rules, which has continued for nearly two years.

