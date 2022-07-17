Ivana Trump's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

The death of former president Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump has been ruled an accident.

According to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Ivana Trump died after suffering blunt trauma to her torso.

In a statement from the Chief Medical Examiner, it was officially revealed that the 73-year-old’s death was believed to have been as a result of an accident.

"The Medical Examiner has determined her cause of death was an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to her torso," the OCME said in a statement.

"Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation."

It has not yet been revealed exactly what time Ms Trump passed away.

Former US President Donald Trump announced his ex-wife’s death via a post on Truth Social on Thursday.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he said.

The pair married back in 1977 before having three children together and divorcing in 1992.

Ms Trump was found unconscious at the bottom of the stairs in her Manhattan Upper East Side home.

A call was placed to emergency services at around 12:40PM before paramedics arrived and pronounced Ms Trump dead at the scene.

