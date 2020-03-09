Ivan Thinks The Mafs Experts Bullied Him & Aleks Last Night

Last night on Married At First Sight, things got a bit awkward when the experts pushed Ivan and Aleks on whether or not they had been intimate. The couple pushed back and refused to give an answer, causing things to get even more awkward.

The Hit Network's Sam & Rach caught up with Ivan this morning and he actually shared just how much the experience annoyed him.

Take a listen:

