Ivan Admitted He Was Ready To Fight Michael At The MAFS Boys Night

Ivan joined the Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge on the show this morning and admitted he was ready to fight Michael at the MAFS boys night!

In unseen footage, Ivan said the guys pushed him a little bit too hard. Wooow

We all saw tensions rise at the boys night but Ivan said not to "let his exterior fool you".

He even said to ask any of the men there because it was TRUE! We were definitely not ready for that.

Missed the chat? Here's what Ivan had to say about being ready to fight Michael:

Want more MAFS goss? Find it all here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.