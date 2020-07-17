It's Time For You To Re-Watch These Iconic '90s Kids TV Shows

It's time for a proper nostalgia hit.

Back in the 90s, Australian kids were blessed with some excellent TV shows.

We’re not talking about Disney and Nickelodeon shows. We’re talking about the really amazing stuff that was shown on ABC Kids in the 90s, mostly between 4pm and 6pm on weeknight. It was a mix of locally made shows and great overseas productions.

Amongst the big names like Round The Twist and Blinky Bill, there are plenty of other forgotten gems which are worth revisiting.

If you’ve got kids, why not try forcing them to relive your childhood via these shows? And if you don’t have kids, that means you can watch without anyone complaining that the shows are “boring” – WHICH THEY ARE NOT!

Lift Off

This educational kids’ TV series is mainly remembered for the creepy doll EC. It was essential viewing in the '90s for all Aussie kids. What you may have forgotten was that every episode was actually a series of different segments stitched together. There were the kids who lived in the apartment block run by Mr Fish. Their talking backpacks. The three little pigs who ran a diner. And plenty of other weird and wonderful segments to enjoy. The entire show was uploaded to YouTube by the Australian Children’s Television Foundation.

The Animals Of Farthing Wood

If you feel like being traumatised by one of the greatest animal shows of all time, then it’s time for an Animals Of Farthing Wood marathon. I specifically remember watching this show on Sunday mornings during the ABC's Couch Potato, so perhaps my parents didn't know we were watching a show about animals dying. Honestly I loved every second of their journey and adventures at White Deer Park. I still question why the "adult" animals had names like Fox and Badger but their subsequent children got given normal names.

The Genie From Down Under

Australian kids' shows in the '90s had such great intros. Genie From Down Under is no exception. The basic concept was a spoiled rich girl found a magic opal and set free two Australian genies who have to grant her every wish. However most of the time, things don’t go the way she wants. You can check out many of the episodes on YouTube.

The Twins Of Destiny

No one remembers this show except for me. Jules and Julie were born at the exact same time to different mothers (and fathers!) and have special powers. Their mothers died in childbirth, and their fathers were captured by an evil Chinese empress who had them turned to stone. The show is honestly pretty dark, with heaps of men wielding giant machetes and trying to murder the twins as they go on an epic journey across the world. Naturally it’s on YouTube.

The Ferals

You might remember Feral TV, but do you remember the show that came first - The Ferals? Featuring Rattus, Modigliana, Mixy and Derryn living in a backyard shed. Then even had human friends. The character of Mixy actually stuck around for many years as an ABC fixture. Just like everything else, someone's uploaded the show to YouTube.

What were your favourites? If you're really looking for a further trip down memory lane, there's an extensive list of shows on Wikipedia.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!