"It Was Just One Of Those Phases" Cody Simpson Speaks On Miley Cyrus Split
He opens up
Cody Simpson dived into detail about his past relationship with Miley Cyrus on 60 Minutes last night.
The 24-year-old is switching singing for swimming and hopes to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. He sat down with Karl Stefanovic for a 60 minutes interview to chat about the switch, but Karl couldn't shy away from asking about Miley.
Speaking of their relationship, Cody said, “I’d known her for a long time at that point. She acted almost as a...not a mentor, but was always a hyper-creative person. We went from being good friends, to just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while."
Karl didn't even have to prompt him to chat about the split. Cody added, “Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess. You go through it and you learn a lot from it.”
The pair split in August 2020 after starting their romance in October 2019.
