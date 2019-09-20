“…It Was Hot.”: Chelsie Discusses That Beach Scene During Matt’s Date With Abbie

Matt’s journey on The Bachelor has officially come to a close as he revealed his true feelings towards his chosen one, 28-year-old Chelsie.

In some ways, it seemed Chelsie was the clear choice for Matt. However, fans of the show were witnesses to his ‘sexual chemistry’ with 23-year-old Abbie as well. One of the moments that stuck out was that extremely frisky beach scene Abbie and Matt shared on a date.

It was a little bit awkward for most viewers, so The Fox's Fifi, Fev & Byron really wanted to find out how Chelsie felt about watching those dates go to air.

