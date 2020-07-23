It's Twins VS Twins In The New Video From The Veronicas

The Veronicas have dusted off their Director skills for their new music video for their latest single 'Biting My Tongue' from their forthcoming album 'Human'.



We see the girls size up their wonder twin powers against another set of twins in the gripping short film...

So dramatic!

Get your hands on 'Biting My Tongue' here.

