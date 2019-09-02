It's Time To Throw On Your Walking Shoes For Wilson's Prom

Wilson's Prom is almost perfect, all it needs is a meeting place where people can truly appreciate what the scenic beauty has to offer!

Tidal River Open Space is a community project and are teaming up with Parks Victoria to create an ideal meeting place for people to meet up and socialise.

On Sunday 15th September, TROSP will be putting on a group walk which will go for around an hour and a half, to raise money for the project.

To take part, all you'll need is a gold coin donation and some decent walking shoes! At the end of your walk, TROS will make sure to replenish the energy you put with a delicious morning tea.

If this sounds like something you might be into, head to the website for more info!