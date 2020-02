Following a huge break out 2019, Tones and I has announced a national tour for 2020!

Fresh off headlining Laneway Festival, and being announced as part of the Groovin the Moo lineup for 2020, Tones and I has announced she will be touring the country mid-year, including an 18+ show in Fremantle, WA.

Tickets are on sale from Monday February 17th and you can view all dates at tonesandi.com