It’s Showtime!! Live Entertainment, Fireworks, Showbags, Animals & Heaps More

After a two-year hiatus, the Royal Adelaide Show kicks off this weekend!

General Manager, Michelle Hocking said a $500,000 government grant has gone a long way in supporting the show's comeback.

"We have a lot of entertainment this year," she said.

"Most of them South Australian musicians and Indigenous musicians, and the largest fireworks display we've ever had." - Ms Hocking

While there is a showbag to suit everyone's taste and budget.

“You can get anything from $3, $5. Your average is probably $20,” the Show’s marketing manager Jordan Philp told the Advertiser.

“There are 421 bags and 126 bags that are brand new to the Royal Adelaide Show.” Ms Philp said.

Visitors to the showgrounds are also reminded that biosecurity measures will be put in place to minimise the risk of exotic diseases spreading to livestock.

Citric acid foot mats will be rolled out for patrons, while visitors are asked to disinfect their shoes, wear clean clothes, and sanitise their hands.

The Royal Adelaide Show 2022 will run from Saturday September 3 to Sunday September 11.

Tickets are available online at theshow.com.au and from Foodland Supermarkets.

