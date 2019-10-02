It's Set To Be Dog Mayhem When The Furry Fundraisers Dog Day Out Rolls Into Town

It's a fun day out for Gippsland's furriest residents with games, competitions, and more this October.

The Furry Fundraisers Dogs Day Out will raise money to help the homeless care for their pets through providing free medical care to pets of the homeless in the Melbourne area.

Pet Medical Crisis assist with the costs of medical intervention where the owners’ inability to fund it would otherwise result in death or significantly impact quality of life.

Give your dog the pampering it deserves with dog games, a dog costume competition with prizes up for grabs, a 10 min massage for your pup provided by Maree at MFD, and even pet photoshoots!

Plus, join in the sponsored walk 'Woofers Walk for Welfare' by setting your own distance, gaining sponsors, and walking to raise much needed money.

There'll also be a kids colouring corner, sausage sizzle, and access to Gippsland Heritage Park facilities on the day.

Entry costs $7 for adults, or a gold coin donation for children 15 and under. Don't miss the fun on Sunday 13th October from 12pm - 3pm at Old Gippstown in Moe.