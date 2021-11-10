It's Official: Paul Rudd Has Been Named The Sexiest Man Alive!

Paul Rudd has a new credit to add to his IMDB, and it's none other than PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive!

With his stunning green eyes and ageless skin, it's no wonder the movie star has earned one of the most recognisable titles, and so he should!

Speaking to PEOPLE, Paul Rudd spoke about how his friends will be paying him out for sure.

"I mean I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends," he told PEOPLE.

He's also hoping that being officially sexy will get him invited to sexy dinners with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael B. Jordan.

"And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that," he said to PEOPLE.

Paul Rudd now joins previous sexy men like John Legend, Idris Elba, David Beckham, our very own Chris Hemsworth and many more.

All we can say is this is SO.WELL.DESERVED! And way overdue.

Netflix's The Guilty: The Confusing AF Ending Explained

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!