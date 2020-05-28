It's Official, Big Brother Has A Start Date So You Can Finally Get Off Netflix

If you have been finding yourself struggling to find anything good or new on Netflix recently, do not fret.

We have the perfect solution for you!

From Monday 8th June at 7:30pm, Big Brother Australia will be officially kicking off and not only will there be an epic challenge every night.

There will also be an eviction every night!

With only 20 Housemates, they will have to play harder than ever before to stay in the game.

Yikes, good luck peeps and may the odds be ever in your favour.

Check out everything we know about the contestants so far below!

