It's Official, Beyoncè Is About To Drop New Music

Here we go!

It's Official, Beyoncè Is About To Drop New Music

We've all been waiting patiently for Beyoncè to drop some new music on us and now we have confirmation from the woman herself that's it's on the way.

Bandmate Michelle Williams posted an audio clip of a phone conversation between herself, Bey and Kelly Rowland where our Queen B confirms the news!



How far off this new music is, we don't know - but what we do know is Bey LOVES a surprise album so stay tuned!

27 May 2021




