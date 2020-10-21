It's Official, Australian Idol Is Coming Back After 12 Years!

Yes, it's finally happening, the show which brought us all the musical legends like Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Ricki-Lee, Shannon Noll, Matt Corby and so many more amazing Aussie artists is coming back!

The Seven Network has announced that after 12 years, later it is now the home of Australian Idol which will return to our screens as part of their 2022 line-up!

We mean, it's still a while away but still, we are SO keen!

Seven’s Director, Angus Ross, said in a statement: “Idol is the granddaddy of them all! The biggest show in the world comes to Seven in 2022, and we know Australians are going to love it. We can’t wait to bring Idol back to Australian audiences in 2022, putting our prime time content line-up even further ahead of the competition.

“We’re home to the biggest franchises in television at Seven, and Idol is the biggest of them all. Bring on 2022!”

Honestly, cheers to that! We can't wait to see what else the future brings!

Until then, catch all the best Australian Idol memories with Carrie & Tommy!

Take a listen below:

