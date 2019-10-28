It’s Now Legal To Use Your Smartphone As ID In New South Wales

After first being proposed by the state government five years ago, today it’s been announced that NSW citizens will be able to enter use their smartphone to legally display their ID.

Through the Service NSW app only, people can create a MyServiceNSW account and enter the details from their physical licence.

Although the service is now available, the government is still encouraging everyone to carry their physical license as some venues may still be adapting to the change.

"Always carry your plastic card if you know you're going to need your driver licence, or if you plan to travel interstate."

The digital ID will only worked with phones with NO cracks, with Service NSW adding: "Ensure your phone screen is not cracked and your phone is charged"

Find out more about digital licenses here!

Don't forget to download the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android for feel good music, podcasts and to stay up to date with all things Sydney!