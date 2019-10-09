It's Not Too Late To Register For Latrobe Relay For Life 2019

Supporting Cancer Council

Ebony Reeves

9 October 2019

Ebony Reeves

Article heading image for It's Not Too Late To Register For Latrobe Relay For Life 2019

The Courier

This month Latrobe Relay For Life will give you the opportunity to come together with the community to raise funds for Cancer Council, support those going through a cancer journey, and remember loved ones lost to cancer. 

Funds raised will be put towards Cancer Council’s research, prevention, information and support services that assist Latrobe residents.

The overnight event will kick off Saturday 19th October, 3:45pm and run through to Sunday 20th October, 10am.  

Register or find out more here

 

Miss the show? Catch up below!

cancer council
relay for life
fundraiser
cancer councilrelay for lifefundraiser
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs