The latest long range forecast makes pretty grim reading for our fire crews.

Meterologists say we should get ready for a long, hot summer – with below average rain.

This follows a winter with lower-than average rain. If predictions are correct, this will be the 18th warm season with above average temperatures in a row.

Already New South Wales and Queensland have experienced the most destructive start to bushfire season on record.

