Mark off your calendar because the annual Warragul Bonsai Group Show is heading back to Gippsland this month!

Whether you're just starting your Bonsai collection or an expert in the trade, you're sure to find exactly what you're looking for with over 70 trees on display from private collectors.

Entry costs $5, with children under 12 free, and seniors only $3.

Don't miss out! It's happening October 19th and 20th from 10am - 4pm at Gippsland Community College (71 Korumburra Warragul Rd).