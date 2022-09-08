It's Disney+ Day So Here's All The Exciting Content Premieres Happening!

It's the best time of the year! No, it's not Christmas but it's pretty close. It's Disney+ Day!

Subscribers will be #blessed with additional content premiering GLOBALLY today, September 8, with a bunch of new titles.

New titles include Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder," "Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return," "Tierra Incógnita," the "Frozen" and "Frozen 2" Sing-Alongs, and "Welcome to the Club," a new short from The Simpsons.

Disney+ Day Content Premieres:

The lineup will also feature anticipated global premieres from Disney , Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons, and more!



"Thor: Love and Thunder" (5pm AEST*)

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.



"Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder" (5pm AEST*)

Settle in with Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ASSEMBLED pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film.



"Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return" (2am AEST*)

With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colourful personal stories and meaningful moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney +, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen — and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique — the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.

"Frozen" and "Frozen 2" Sing-Alongs (5pm AEST*)

Disney+ will release new Sing-Along versions of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.” As subscribers watch the Sing-Along version of these films, they will be able to fully immerse themselves in the music with on-screen lyrics.



"Welcome to the Club" (a new short from The Simpsons) (2am AEST*)

Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.



"Tierra Incógnita" (Original Series Produced in Latin America) (2am AEST*)

“Tierra Incógnita” follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world.



Previously announced titles include:



"Pinocchio" (5pm AEST*)

Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" (5pm AEST*)

New episodes streaming Thursdays

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kar Coiro and Jessica Gao.



"Cars on the Road" (2am AEST*)

The series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister. Along the way, every stop is its own adventure, with outrageous roadside attractions and colourful new characters. "Cars on the Road" is produced by Marc Sondheimer. The series' episodes are directed by Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes.

"Growing Up" (2am AEST*)

Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. From Disney Branded Television, the series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.



“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory” (2am AEST*)

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory,” from National Geographic, breaks the mould of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.



“THE ZONE: Survival Mission” (2am AEST*)

“THE ZONE: Survival Mission” establishes its three hosts as representatives of the human race before throwing them into eight episodes of unexpected situations where they will be challenged to survive for four hours and not give up, in order to complete each mission. Pitting the hosts against zombies, a puddle of sticky glue, puzzles and other situations, viewers will find themselves laughing-out-loud as top K-variety hosts Yu Jaeseok, Lee Kwangsoo, and Kwon Yuri struggle to work together and find solutions to the implausible situations they are faced with. The director and mastermind behind the series, Cho Hyojin, was one of the original creators for the internationally popular K-variety show Running Man.



"Wedding Season, Season 1" (2am AEST*)

Hopeless romantic Stefan meets the charismatic Katie, and despite her engagement to the son of a wealthy property magnate, a whirlwind affair begins over a summer of weddings. Before long, they're on the run from the law, with Katie the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Can they fend off police, organised criminals and their complicated feelings for one another as they try to clear their names?

In celebration of Disney+ Day, fans are invited to join the Disney+ community with a special introductory offer. Starting today at 2:00pm AEST through Monday, September 20 at 1:00pm AEST, new and returning subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for $1.99 AUD here, then rolling to a standard monthly subscription.

Are you the next Kris Jenner? Hear all about the new show about Momagers and Dadagers below!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android