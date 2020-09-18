It's Been 23 Years Since MMMBop, So Where Are Hanson Now?

How many kids?!

Article heading image for It's Been 23 Years Since MMMBop, So Where Are Hanson Now?

Taylor Hanson has recently announced that his 7th child is on the way! No, I'm not lying, it's really his 7th!

So, it had me thinking...where are Hanson now? It's been 23 years since we were introduced to the 90s hit, MMMBop, and the long-haired beautiful souls who came along with it.

From marriage and (lots of) babies to performing, I dug deep to find out where Isaac, Taylor & Zac Hanson are now:

Amber Lowther

18 September 2020

Article by:

Amber Lowther

