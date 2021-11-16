It Looks Like Two Of Brooke's Bachelorette Contestants Are Dating

In a twist no one saw coming, it looks like two of Brooke Blurton's Bachelorette contestants might be dating!

Bec Pressing and Carissa Croft are rumoured to be in a relationship after appearing on the current season of The Bachelorette.

Bec posted a cute photo of the pair on her Instagram which immediately sent gossips into a frenzy!

She wrote, "Words cannot express how much you mean to me. To think I’ve only had you in my life for 5 months is insane, because I can’t imagine it without you now. I love you to the moon and back 💕 #bacheloretteau"

While we're not totally sure if that means they're dating, it does sound like they grew close during the process!

Carissa has not posted anything similar on her own Instagram, but her account still has the standard contestant bio that states "This account is currently managed by a third party on behalf of Carissa from 13 October 2021. Participant on #BacheloretteAU S7 🌹"

Bec left the show a few weeks back after not receiving a rose, while Carissa shocked the mansion by walking out during a recent cocktail party.

We hope we get an update on their relationship soon!

