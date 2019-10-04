It Looks Like Miley Cyrus Just Confirmed She's Dating Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus has taken to Instagram to seemingly confirm her romance with Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Yesterday, we reported that Miley and Cody were spotted kissing while out and about in LA.

Now Miley has posted an Instagram story all about Cody!

Take a look and draw your own conclusions:

We know that Miley likes to joke around, but she is also currently single. She separated from husband Liam Hemsworth a few months ago, and then briefly dated Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter.

Cody is also hotly rumoured to be The Robot on The Masked Singer Australia... we're not sure whether we are more keen for confirmation about his romance with Miley or his role on the show.

UPDATE:

Miley has since added the following message on Instagram.

Miley And Cody Spotted Kissing