Is this the WORST baby name ever?

A soon-to-be-mum has vented her frustrations online after her husbands insisted on an awkward name for their child, and refuses to change his mind.

The 36 year old woman took to Reddit, saying if their child was a boy it would be named Stuart Junior, after her husband.

However if their baby was a girl, her husband still insisted on naming their child after him.

The baby would be called Stuarta.

