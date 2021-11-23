Is Bluey's Bandit Heeler Becoming A Sex Symbol? Voice Actor David McCormack Responds!

While we know him as the frontman of Queensland rock group Custard, parents undoubtedly recognise David McCormack as the voice of Bluey’s dad, Bandit Heeler.

In a surprisingly scandalous chat, the singer-turned-voice actor told us about all things Bluey Season 3 and addressed rumours of Aussie parents finding the character to be an especially hot dog.

Get your tail wagging by catching the chat here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: