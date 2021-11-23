Is Bluey's Bandit Heeler Becoming A Sex Symbol? Voice Actor David McCormack Responds!

We don't get it!

Article heading image for Is Bluey's Bandit Heeler Becoming A Sex Symbol? Voice Actor David McCormack Responds!

Pic: ABC

While we know him as the frontman of Queensland rock group Custard, parents undoubtedly recognise David McCormack as the voice of Bluey’s dad, Bandit Heeler.

In a surprisingly scandalous chat, the singer-turned-voice actor told us about all things Bluey Season 3 and addressed rumours of Aussie parents finding the character to be an especially hot dog.

Nick Barrett

23 November 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

