Is Bluey's Bandit Heeler Becoming A Sex Symbol? Voice Actor David McCormack Responds!
We don't get it!
Pic: ABC
While we know him as the frontman of Queensland rock group Custard, parents undoubtedly recognise David McCormack as the voice of Bluey’s dad, Bandit Heeler.
In a surprisingly scandalous chat, the singer-turned-voice actor told us about all things Bluey Season 3 and addressed rumours of Aussie parents finding the character to be an especially hot dog.
Get your tail wagging by catching the chat here:
