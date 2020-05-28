Is a Second Season of Normal People on the Cards?

It took me approximately 10 minutes into the first episode of Normal People to start fangirling over Marianne & Connell, and just like that, I was hooked on the TV show.

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead, if you haven’t already, go and watch the entire series right now.

The relatability of Marianne,

The exquisite human that Connell is (the colour of those eyes, seriously?)

Each episode I had my heart ripped out, and found myself yelling at the screen for Connell to ‘learn how to communicate!’ and Marianne to ‘stop being so stubborn!’

In the final episode, just when things look like they are coming together, Connell decides to go to New York to study and Marianne is going to stay in Dublin. It ends. Just like that. I end up shedding more tears than either of them and aggressively thinking WHAT HAPPENS TO MARIANNE & CONNELL?!

The TV Series is based on Sally Rooney’s book of the same name, and it finishes the same, open-ended & heartbreaking, and she doesn’t have a follow-up novel planned.

Paul Mescal who plays Connell has said that he thinks that’s it for the show but he would be keen on picking up where they left off, and ‘there’s a relationship with Marianne that is maybe unfinished.’

The Producer of the show, Ed Guiney, has said ‘We’re not thinking about a second season at the moment. Maybe in the future at some point in time.’

I am holding on to that tiny thread of hope with the ‘at the moment’ comment. Until then, the same producers are adapting another one of Rooney’s books, Conversations With Friends, into a mini-series.

I’m reading that as, ‘we are too busy working on another Rooney book right now, but we will look to it when we’re done.’ Or maybe I’m just being too optimistic.

