Investigations Underway Into Cyclist Fatality At Kingston Beach

Work Safe inspectors have joined investigations into a crash that's claimed the life of a cyclist at Kingston Beach on Tuesday.

The man in his 50's was killed after being struck by a car about 7am along a windy bend at Osborne Esplanade which had been undergoing repair.

It’s understood that the cyclist was riding down a hill on Mt Royal Rd when he collided with a car while turning onto the Esplanade in Kingston.

The area was undergoing maintenance work following a power outage in the area a few weeks ago, resulting in sections of the road being dug up by workers.

However, Kingston senior sergeant Peter Borish said it remains to be seen whether gravel on the road was behind the crash.

“We understand early investigations indicate there was some roadworks conducted in the year, but we can’t determine if that was a cause of today’s unfortunate incident,” Sergeant Borish said.

“Tasmania Police are undertaking extensive investigations in relation to this matter and they’re been supported by crash investigation services.” - Srgt Borish

The coroner attended the scene on Tuesday, while Traffic controllers arrived on Wednesday cordoning off the area, to inspect the road where the crash occurred.

The driver of the car involved, did not suffer any serious injuries but was taken to Royal Hobart Hospital for observation.

