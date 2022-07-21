Investigations Continue Into Death Of Three Children In House Fire

Investigations into the deaths of three children in a Port Hedland house fire are continuing as the bodies are removed from the home.

Fire fighters were called to the scene of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon where they found the bodies of a 10-year-old girl and a seven-year-old and five-month-old boy.

The mother emerged from the fire with a gash on her face and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The mother was sedated and taken into custody where she is now assisting homicide detectives with their investigation.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The children’s cause of death is yet to be determined as police wait for the bodies to be moved from the home for a postmortem examination.

WA Police superintendent Kim Massam said homicide detectives and arson investigators are still working through the scene to determine what caused the fire and the death of the three children.

"The investigation continues ... they're working feverishly at the scene," she said.

"We will provide the answers the community are looking for, but we need the time to do it in a professional and competent manner.”

No charges have been laid.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.