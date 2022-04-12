Investigation Opens Into Death Of Man At A Townsville Motel

A man has died following reports of a medical incident at a motel in Townsville.

Police confirm the elderly man passed away on the premises at Sturt Lodge, yet they are not treating it as suspicious.

Ambulance and emergency crews responded to reports at the Sturt street Motel on Tuesday morning at 8:10am.

A person around the motel told the Townsville Bulletin that an "old guy" had died, but was unable to provide any further details.

